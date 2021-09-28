COVID inoculation program for children to be expanded

September 28, 2021   01:38 pm

The Pfizer vaccination program for children with co-morbidities aged between 12 - 19 years will be carried out island-wide from October 01, the Sri Lanka College of Paediatricians (SLCP) says.

According to its member Dr. Surantha Perera, vaccines will be made available at selected hospitals in each province. The inoculation program is currently operative only in five districts.

Sri Lanka commenced vaccinating children suffering from underlying health conditions on September 24 at several hospitals including the Lady Ridgeway Hospital in Colombo and teaching hospitals in Anuradhapura and Kurunegala.

Under this inoculation program, more than 500 doses have already been administered, Dr. Perera said further.

“We will administer the second dose to these children after four weeks. However, a decision has not been taken about rolling out a third dose.”

