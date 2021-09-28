Joint company to be formed for purchasing gas

Joint company to be formed for purchasing gas

September 28, 2021   01:56 pm

A joint company will be formed for the purpose of purchasing Liquid Petroleum (LP) Gas, State Minister of Consumer Affairs Lasantha Alagiyawanna stated.

The state minister mentioned this in response to a journalist’s query, during the press conference held to inform Cabinet decisions, regarding the reports of Litro Gas Company and Laugfs Gas PLC merging to form a joint company.

Alagiyawanna said that it is possible to reduce prices of gas by about Rs 125-130 if Litro and Laugfs gas companies are merged and formed a state-owned company to purchase gas with government intervention.

Meanwhile, issuing and recalling gazette notifications on the implementation of control prices are all done for the welfare of the consumers, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna said.

He mentioned this commenting on the government’s recent decision to remove the control price on rice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories