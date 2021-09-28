Azath Salley further remanded until next month

Azath Salley further remanded until next month

September 28, 2021   02:22 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has further remanded former Governor Azath Salley until October 12.

Salley, who is currently receiving medical care at the Colombo National Hospital, was not produced before the court when the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala this morning (Sep. 28).

On March 16, the Leader of the National Unity Front (NUF) was arrested by the CID and was detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism (PTA).

The arrest was made over several controversial remarks Salley had made at a press conference with regard to the law of the country.

