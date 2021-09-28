743 more patients recover from novel coronavirus

A total of 743 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care today (Sep. 28) as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 456,087.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 514,592 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 45,700 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 12,731.