The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange today recorded a new all-time high as it closed at 9,339.28 points.

This is an increase of 0.75% from the previous day’s closing points.

Accordingly, the index surpassed its previous highest of 9,335.98 points which was recorded on September 02, 2021.

Today’s market turnover is reported as Rs. 6.66 billion.