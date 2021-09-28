Large-scale mill owners announce revised retail prices for rice

Following the removal of price controls, the Large-Scale Mill Owners’ Association have announced revised retail prices for rice.

The following prices of three types of rice per kilogram were announced by the chairman of the association, Dudley Sirisena during a media briefing held today (Sep. 28).

Nadu – Rs. 115.00

Samba – Rs. 140.00

Keeri Samba – Rs. 165.00

The mill owners have also decided to purchase paddy from farmers at following rates:

Nadu – Rs. 62.50 per kilo

Samba – Rs. 70.00 per kilo

Keeri Samba – Rs. 80.00 per kilo

The Cabinet of Ministers yesterday decided to remove the price control imposed on rice and import a buffer stock in a bid to prevent any possible shortage.

Accordingly, the Gazette notification issued imposing a maximum wholesale and retail price on rice has been cancelled.

The gazette imposing maximum retail prices on Keeri Samba, White and Red Samba, White and Red Nadu and White and Red Raw Rice was issued on September 02, by order of the Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), under Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.