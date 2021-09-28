Universities to reopen in November?

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) says the universities are expected to reopen in the month of November following prolonged closure caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government is planning to complete COVID vaccinations for youths aged 20 - 30 years by the end of October, Prof. Sampath Amaratunga added, speaking to the media.

When asked if it is mandatory for students to be fully vaccinated when returning to universities, the UGC chairman stated that a decision on the matter is yet to be taken.

“However, a decision will be reached following discussions with the Health Ministry. I think it will be mandatory in the field of higher education as well, as it is essential for relations with foreign countries.”

Further, he said the UGC expects to release the cut-off marks of the 2020 Advanced Level Examination in the second week of October.

Nearly, 42,000 students will be enrolled for local universities this year, Prof. Amaratunga added.