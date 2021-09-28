Sri Lanka confirms another 55 COVID-19 deaths

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 55 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Monday (September 27).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 12,786.

As per the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 29 males and 26 females.

As many as 39 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 16 individuals aged between 30-59 years have also fallen victim to the virus infection.