Software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss

A software engineer of the Epic Lanka Technologies company has been arrested over the deletion of data from the database of the National Medicine Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

The arrest has been made by the Criminal Investigations Department at around 11 am this morning (September 28).

Interrogation of the said software engineer has revealed that he had erased the relevant data from the database using a special command.

CID investigations have revealed that the IP address of the source of the command and the IP address of the software engineer’s computer is the same.