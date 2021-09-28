No exit PCR test if air passengers tested negative at time of departure

New guidelines have been issued for local and foreign tourists who arrive in Sri Lanka 14 days after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Issuing a press release, the Ministry of Health stated that if such tourist tests negative for COVID-19 in a PCR test carried out at the time of departure, they will not be subjected to another PCR test at the local airport.

Thereby, they will be allowed to leave to their destinations in Sri Lanka without delay.

The new directions will come into effect from midnight today (Sep. 28), Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella noted.