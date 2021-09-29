Details of COVID vaccine centres operating today

COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Ministry of Health are carried on island-wide today (September 29).

Accordingly, Sinopharm vaccines will be administered to people in Colombo (CMC and all MOH areas in Colombo RDHS), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Monaragala, Badulla, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Kalmunai, Batticaloa districts.

The second dose of the Russia-manufactured Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

People living in Ruwanwella MOH area in Kegalle District will receive the second doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine today.

The second doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are rolled out in Nattandiya, Arachchikattuwa, Puttalam, Kalpitiya and Mahawewa MOH areas and at Marawila Base Hospital in Puttalam District.

Meanwhile, Pfizer vaccines are rolled out at the following locations in the Western Province for children with co-morbidities:

Colombo District

• Colombo South Teaching Hospital

• Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama

• Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH)

• Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital

• Colombo East Base Hospital

• Awissawella Base Hospital

• Homagama Base Hospital

• Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital

Gampaha District

• Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Ragama

• Gampaha District General Hospital

• Negombo District General Hospital

• Wathupitiwala Base Hospital

• Kiribathgoda Base Hospital

• Minuwangoda Base Hospital

• Mirigama Base Hospital

Kalutara District

• Kalutara District General Hospital

More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.