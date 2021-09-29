New quarantine guidelines issued for travellers arriving from overseas

The Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena has issued new quarantine measures for travellers arriving from overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the new guidelines, Sri Lankan citizens and seafarers, as well as dual citizens (using the Sri Lankan passport) arriving in Sri Lanka through airports, are not required to obtain the prior approval of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to land on the island.

However, the dual citizens who are using a foreign passport to embark on Sri Lanka should get prior approval from the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the followed by the CAA’s if they are not arriving through Sri Lanka Tourism.

If they need to undergo quarantine, the arrivals can request a quarantine hotel or a government quarantine centre after arriving in Sri Lanka at the local airport or book a Safe and Secure Certified Level 1 Hotel.

Tourists, foreign nationals including valid resident visa holders, dual citizens and Sri Lankan citizens are required to obtain the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) using the protocol stipulated in the Sri Lanka Tourism website in order to undergo quarantine procedure at a Safe and Secure Certified Level 1 Hotel.

The new guidelines specified that it is mandatory for all travellers aged two years and above to provide a negative report of a PCR test carried out within 72 hours prior to embarking on the island.

The travellers with a history of COVID-19 infection during the past two months are allowed to arrive in Sri Lanka with a negative report of a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted within 48 hours prior to landing. They should carry a diagnosis card or verifiable evidence or positive PCR test or RAT as proof of past history of illness.

The Director-General of Health Services urged all travellers who have received the recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine to carry the original vaccination certificate or card (together with a certified copy of English language translation if it is in another language or if relevant data are not indicated in English or verifiable evidence of vaccination).

More details on new quarantine measures for arrivals to Sri Lanka are as follows:

