Sajith requests EU delegation not to discontinue GSP+ concessions

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has requested the visiting delegation of the European Union not to discontinue the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) concessions granted to Sri Lanka.

This was mentioned during a meeting held between the Opposition Leader and the EU envoys yesterday.

An EU delegation of five high-ranking officials arrived in Sri Lanka earlier this week to engage in discussions with Sri Lankan authorities pertaining to the GSP+ concessions.

Speaking in this regard, SJB MP Lakshman Kiriella said the visiting EU delegates are looking into civil rights, rule of law, and human rights in Sri Lanka. He said the Opposition requested them not to terminate the GSP+ concessions despite the concerns regarding human rights, rule of law, and civil rights.

The EU envoys have also called on Justice Minister Ali Saby, PC, who briefed them of the positive developments in the country’s judiciary.

The delegation stated that the EU is satisfied with the situation in Sri Lanka.

The GSP Plus is a special incentive arrangement for sustainable development and good governance.

It completely slashes the tariffs for exports from low and lower-middle-income countries that implement 27 international conventions related to human rights, labour rights, protection of the environment, and good governance.