Defence Ministry responds to news circulating on terror attack
September 29, 2021 01:53 pm
The Ministry of Defence says that the news circulating on social media platforms and electronic media sources stating that a likely terror attack on Sri Lankan churches was based on basic information which is neither analyzed nor confirmed by the respective authorities.
Further, the Defence Secretary Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne reiterates that there is no reason to panic over the incident, the statement said.