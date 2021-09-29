Public Security Minister calls for inquiry on CID interrogating journalists

September 29, 2021   03:29 pm

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara has called for an inquiry into the incident where the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had interrogated media persons despite the instructions not to do so.

The relevant directives have been given to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne.

Further, the minister has instructed the IGP to hand over the investigations into the garlic scam from the Peliyagoda Special Crimes Division to the CID and to conduct a comprehensive probe.

