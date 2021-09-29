Sri Lanka reports another 770 Covid-19 recoveries

September 29, 2021   03:35 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 770 coronavirus infected patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 456,857 while the tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases so far is 515,524.

The number of infected patients currently under medical care and home-based care is 45,881 while the death toll from the virus stands at 12,786.

