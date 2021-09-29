Islandwide quarantine curfew to be lifted on Friday

The government has decided to lift the quarantine curfew, which is currently in effect across the island, on the 01st of October.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed to lift the islandwide quarantine curfew at 4.00 a.m. on Friday (01), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

He stated that the restrictions and new health guidelines to be implemented following the lifting of the curfew will be notified later.

The quarantine curfew had been initially imposed on August 20 at 10.00 p.m. following a rapid rise in new Covid-19 cases and it was subsequently extended on several occasion.