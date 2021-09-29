Persons over 60 to receive Pfizer vaccine as booster dose

Persons over 60 to receive Pfizer vaccine as booster dose

September 29, 2021   06:08 pm

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena says that permission has been granted to administer the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose for those over 60 years and several other groups. 

He stated that it has also been decided to provide the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose for those between 30-60 years with disabilities, cancer or kidney ailments as well as to health sector workers and frontline workers. 

Speaking to reports today (29), he said that the Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) has given them permission to administer the booster dose to those over the age of 60 who have received the Synopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines as first and second doses. 

Therefore we intend to provide them with that vaccine at that time, he said.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories