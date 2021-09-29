Persons over 60 to receive Pfizer vaccine as booster dose

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena says that permission has been granted to administer the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose for those over 60 years and several other groups.

He stated that it has also been decided to provide the Pfizer vaccine as the third dose for those between 30-60 years with disabilities, cancer or kidney ailments as well as to health sector workers and frontline workers.

Speaking to reports today (29), he said that the Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) has given them permission to administer the booster dose to those over the age of 60 who have received the Synopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines as first and second doses.

Therefore we intend to provide them with that vaccine at that time, he said.