Sri Lanka records 61 new COVID-related deaths

As the daily count of deaths from COVID-19 infection continues to drop below 100 in Sri Lanka, only 61 fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Tuesday (Sep. 29).

According to the Department of Government Information, 25 males and 36 females have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the recent past.

The new victims include 14 people aged between 30 - 59 years and 47 others aged 60 years and above.

Following the latest development, Sri Lanka’s COVID-related death toll now stands at 12,847.