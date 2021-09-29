Daily COVID cases count at 941 today

The daily total of new COVID-19 cases moved to 941 today (Sep. 29) as 256 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.

All new cases have been associated with the New Year Cluster.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country to 516,465.

According to Epidemiology Unit data, 46,761 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 456,857 earlier today as 770 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 61 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Sep. 28. The new development pushed the official death toll to 12,847.