SLMA proposes restrained relaxation of COVID restrictions

The unrestricted re-opening of the country after lifting the ongoing quarantine curfew will lead to a resumption of transmission, the Sri Lanka Medical Association has cautioned.

Despite the ramped-up vaccination coverage, such move is likely to lead to a more rapid rise in positive cases than before as the prevailing COVID figures are high, the association noted in a press release titled “An ‘Exit Strategy’ to emerge from the current ‘lockdown.’”

Resumption of transmission could lead to another wave of the epidemic which will have extremely negative consequences on the health of people and even on the economy as it will call for further and longer periods of lockdowns, the SLMA pointed out. “It will yet again be disruptive on the health system.”

Hence, the SLMA proposed a restrained, phased and well-monitored relaxation of the current restrictions from October 01 (Friday) onwards, on which the quarantine curfew is expected to be lifted.