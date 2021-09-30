Showery condition to enhance over most parts of the island

There will be a possibility to develop a low level atmospheric disturbance to the southeast off Sri Lanka, says the Department of Meteorology.

Hence, the showery condition is expected to enhance over most parts of the island during tomorrow and the day after tomorrow (October 01 and 02).

Several spells of Showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Showers may occur in the Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

General public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.