Five persons arrested with sharp weapons

Five individuals who were in possession of sharp weapons have been arrested by the officers of the Colombo Crimes Division.

The arrests were made in the area of Attanagalle, Nittambuwa.

According to the police media spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa, two swords, two daggers and two sharp knives have been taken into custody.

The arrestees, aged between 21 - 24 years, are expected to be produced before the Attanagalle Magistrate’s Court today (Sep. 30).