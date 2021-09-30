Validity period of expiring driving licenses extended

The Department of Motor Traffic has granted an extension for the validity period of motor vehicle driving licenses which expire between April 2020 and March 2022.

A Gazette Extraordinary was published by Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi was published on Wednesday (Sep. 29) to announce the decision.

Accordingly, a 12-month extension has been given for driving licenses that expire on a particular date during the period commencing from April 01, 2021 and ending on September 30, 2021.

Additionally, the validity period of driving licenses that are expected to expire between September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022 has been extended by 06 months.

