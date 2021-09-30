Six-month road map for financial stability unveiled on Friday

September 30, 2021   11:14 am

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Ajith Nivard Cabraal will be unveiling ‘The Six-Month Road Map for Ensuring Macroeconomic and Financial System Stability’ on Friday, 01 October 2021. 

The event will be held at the Atrium of the CBSL and the proceedings will commence at 10.00 am, the CBSL stated.

However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and in keeping with required social distancing, participation would be strictly limited to invitees.

The presentation by the Governor will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook, the CBSL stated.

