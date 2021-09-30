Inter-provincial travels to be restricted even after curfew lifts - Army Chief

Inter-provincial travels to be restricted even after curfew lifts - Army Chief

September 30, 2021   11:37 am

Inter-provincial travel restrictions will continue to be in place despite the quarantine curfew is being lifted tomorrow (October 01), said Commander of the Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva.

He said that the public will be informed of the further restrictions that will be in effect later today (September 30).

Although the curfew is lifted tomorrow, it is expected that the public will act wisely as a large number of infections are still reported, General Silva said.

The Army Commander mentioned this to journalists following an event at the Jumma Mosque in Colpetty this morning.

