Police initiate inquiry on CID officers who interrogated journalists

An inquiry has been initiated into the unprofessional and irresponsible behavior displayed by certain officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) by interrogating several media persons disregarding the instructions not to do so, the Police Headquarters says.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara yesterday (Sep. 29) called for an inquiry into the relevant incident.

The relevant directives were given to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne.

Further, the minister has instructed the IGP to hand over the investigations into the garlic scam from the Peliyagoda Special Crimes Division to the CID and to conduct a comprehensive probe.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had directed the CID not to question the journalists who reported the recent garlic scam, however, despite the instructions, the investigators had recorded statements from them.