Gazette Extraordinary issued to cancel MRP imposed on rice

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has revoked the gazette notification which specified Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) on rice.

A new Gazette Extraordinary was published by the CAA on Wednesday (Sep. 29) to rescind the previous communiqué.

The decision was taken acting under the powers vested by Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.

Accordingly, Order No. 70 (Maximum Price for Rice Producer/Miller) published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2200/3 dated November 04, 2020 and Order No. 77 (Maximum Retail Price for Rice) published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2243/14 dated September 02, 2021 have been cancelled.

On Sep. 27, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to remove the price control imposed on rice and import a buffer stock in a bid to prevent any possible shortage.

Subsequently, the Large-Scale Mill Owners’ Association announced revised retail prices for rice per kilogram: Nadu – Rs. 115.00 / Samba – Rs. 140.00 / Keeri Samba – Rs. 165.00

The mill owners also decided to purchase paddy from farmers at following rates: Nadu – Rs. 62.50 per kilo / Samba – Rs. 70.00 per kilo / Keeri Samba – Rs. 80.00 per kilo