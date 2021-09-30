Narahenpita and Werahera offices of DMT to resume services

September 30, 2021   02:59 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic will resume its services provided by the Narahenpita and Werahera offices with effect from tomorrow (October 01), under strict adherence to healthcare practices.

Operations at Narahenpita and Werahera offices were temporarily halted from August 16 due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the Motor Traffic Department noted that clients are required to make an appointment in advance via 0112 677 877 to receive required services.

The activities of the District Offices of the Motor Traffic Department are carried out under the guidance of the District Secretary of the relevant district.

The public can contact 070 7677 877 for any inquiries regarding vehicle registration and 070 7677 977 for inquiries concerning driving licenses between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. on weekdays.

During off-hours, inquiries can be made through the aforementioned contact numbers via WhatsApp, Viber or text messages.

