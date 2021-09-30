New health guidelines to be followed after lifting of quarantine curfew

Health guidelines to be followed once the quarantine curfew imposed country-wide is lifted tomorrow (October 01) have been issued by the Ministry of Health.

The quarantine curfew imposed on the whole country will be lifted with restrictions from 04.00 am tomorrow.

As per the new guidelines, all non-essential travel is restricted from 10.00 am to 04.00 pm daily.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, groceries, and shops are only allowed to serve 10% of the accommodation capacity at a time.

Further public transport will be restricted to seating capacities.

In addition, indoor or outdoor parties, celebrations, gatherings are not allowed until further notice.

The guidelines dictate that tuition classes are also not permitted to be held even after the curfew is lifted. However, pre-schools can be opened to children up to 50% of the capacity of the premises.

Salons and barbershops may operate on an appointment basis.

Wedding ceremonies may be held with 10 attendees in presence between October 01-15.

Further, funerals of non-COVID-19 deaths must be carried out within 24 hours of releasing the body with only 10 persons attending at any given time.

