COVID death toll moves up with 59 new fatalities

Director-General of Health Services on Wednesday (Sep. 29) confirmed 59 new COVID-related deaths in Sri Lanka.

According to the Department of Government Information, 28 males and 31 females have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in the recent past.

New victims include 11 people aged between 30 - 59 years and 47 others aged 60 years and above. One female youth aged below 30 years has also succumbed to the virus.

Following the latest development, Sri Lanka’s COVID-related death toll now stands at 12,906.