Five provinces to receive heavy rains above 100 mm

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers are expected in most parts of the island today (Oct. 01).

Some places in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces will accordingly receive heavy showers above 100 mm.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

Cloudy skies will prevail over most parts of the country.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls are likely at some places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

Winds will be north-westerly in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and variable winds in the other sea areas around the Island.

The wind speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times. Rough seas can be expected during thundershowers in other sea areas around the island.