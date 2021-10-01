COVID inoculation programs operating today; No vaccinations in three districts

COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Ministry of Health are carried on in many areas across the island today (October 01).

Accordingly, Sinopharm vaccines will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

In the meantime, the first doses first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are rolled out in all MOH areas of Kegalle District today.

People from Anamaduwa and Pallama MOH areas in Puttalam District will receive the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Health Ministry’s tentative inoculation schedule noted that no vaccinations are carried out in Galle, Matara, and Hambantota districts today.

More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.