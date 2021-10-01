Sri Lanka lifts island-wide quarantine curfew

The island-wide quarantine curfew in Sri Lanka, which was in effect for over a month, was lifted at 4.00 a.m. today (October 01).

The government decided to ease restrictions on movement as the country started seeing a considerable drop in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths reported. However, inter-provincial travel restrictions continue to be in effect.

The Ministry of Health published a set of guidelines to be followed by the members of the public following the relaxation of the quarantine curfew.

As per the new guidelines, all non-essential travel is restricted from 10.00 pm to 04.00 am daily.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, groceries, and shops are only allowed to serve 10% of the accommodation capacity at a time.

Further public transport will be restricted to seating capacities.

In addition, indoor or outdoor parties, celebrations, gatherings are not allowed until further notice.

The guidelines dictate that tuition classes are also not permitted to be held even after the curfew is lifted. However, pre-schools can be opened to children up to 50% of the capacity of the premises.

Salons and barbershops may operate on an appointment basis.

Wedding ceremonies are allowed to be held with 10 attendees in presence between October 01 and 15.

Further, funerals of non-COVID-19 deaths must be carried out within 24 hours of releasing the body with only 10 persons attending at any given time.