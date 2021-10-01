Central Bank unveils six-month road map for Sri Lankas economy

Central Bank unveils six-month road map for Sri Lankas economy

October 1, 2021   10:30 am

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Ajith Nivard Cabraal unveiled the ‘Six-Month Road Map for Ensuring Macroeconomic and Financial System Stability’ today (October 01).

The event is held at the Atrium of the CBSL and the proceedings commenced at 10.00 a.m.

However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and in keeping with required social distancing, participation is strictly limited to invitees.

