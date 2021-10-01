Circular issued on resumption of public services

October 1, 2021   01:32 pm

A circular has been issued recalling government sector employees to resume work, the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration stated.

The decision to resume public services has been taken considering that 50 percent of the country’s population and the majority of public sector employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Further, it has also been considered that public institutions should be successfully operated to achieve the targets of the government.

 

