Heavy rain forecasted in most parts of the country

October 1, 2021   01:51 pm

Issuing an ‘amber’ advisory, the Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the island.

Very heavy showers above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Northern, North-Central, North-western and Eastern provinces.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places elsewhere.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

 

