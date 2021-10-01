Appropriation Bill 2022 to be presented in Parliament next week

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena informed the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena that the Appropriation Bill for the year 2022 is due to be presented to Parliament next week.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena stated the above as the Committee on Parliamentary Business met yesterday (30) at the Parliament premises.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business also decided to convene Sittings of Parliament for five days from Monday, 04th October to Friday, 08th October, the Secretary General further said.

Accordingly, the entire day on Monday, October 04th has been set aside as a special sitting day for Questions for Oral Answers. The Secretary General further stated that the time has been set aside from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. for 40 questions which were postponed to be taken up in Parliament due to various reasons.

Parliament will convene on Tuesday, October 5th at 10.00 a.m. and from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Regulations & Order under the Value Added Tax Act, Regulations & Order under the Inland Revenue Act, an Order under the Finance Act are to be approved post-debate.

The Petroleum Resources Bill (Second Reading) will be taken up for debate on Wednesday, October 06th from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Thursday, October 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading), Employees’ Provident Fund (Amendment) Bill (Second Reading), an Order under the Employees Provident Fund is scheduled to be taken up for debate.

The Adjournment debate on the the Mid-Year Financial Position Report for the year 2021 will be taken up for debate on Friday, October 08th from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Time has also been allotted from Tuesday to Friday from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers.

Time has also been allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time from Tuesday to Thursday from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. The Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be on Tuesday and Thursday from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. whilst the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition will be on Wednesday.