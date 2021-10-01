Easter Attacks: Court serves charges on Pujith and Hemasiri

The Colombo High Court has served charges on former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando.

The duo was served charged over the negligence of duties on the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The case was taken up before the Trial-at-Bar at the Colombo High Court today (October 01).

Subsequently, the next hearing of the case was scheduled for November 22.