Decisions taken at meeting of Special Committee on COVID-19 Control

The Special Committee on COVID-19 Control has pointed out that with the opening up of the country, the respective sectors should closely monitor if the health guidelines are being fully implemented.

As public gatherings are expected to take place once the curfew is lifted, the health sector emphasized the need to heed the guidelines issued in order to prevent the re-emergence of any risk of the spread of COVID pandemic.

They made this observation at the online meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control chaired by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa held this morning (October 01), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a press release.

The health guidelines to be followed when summoning public and private sector employees to work and in terms of transport activities should be maintained in accordance with the relevant circulars. The relevant circulars have already been published on the websites of the ministries. The Ministry of Transport has also made plans to increase the number of buses and trains based on the requirement of passengers.

Approximately 95% of the total population over the age of 30 has been vaccinated with both doses. The vaccination of people in the age group of 20 to 30 years and the vaccination of children aged 12 to 19 years, who are with chronic diseases, is being carried out successfully. The Special Committee on COVID-19 Control decided to conduct a comprehensive census of vaccinations as soon as possible.

A lengthy discussion was held on the health measures that should be taken for the progress of tourism and economic sectors.

It was decided to constantly provide the instructions of health experts to the public through the media, to control the pandemic situation and to maintain the everyday life of the people uninterrupted.

Ministers Keheliya Rambukwella, Bandula Gunawardana, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Dullas Alahapperuma, Johnston Fernando, Ramesh Pathirana, Prasanna Ranatunga, State Ministers Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Sisira Jayakody, Channa Jayasumana, MP Madhura Withanage, Ministry Secretaries, Heads of Security Service, Officials including the Regional Directors of Health Services and the members of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control attended the said meeting.