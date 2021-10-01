Sri Lanka records 58 new COVID-19 fatalities

The total number of people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka moved up as 58 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Thursday (Sep. 30).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 12,964.

As per the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 27 males and 31 females.

As many as 48 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 10 individuals aged between 30-59 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.