Covid-19: another 249 cases takes daily count to 893

The Ministry of Health says that another 249 persons have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing the daily count of new cases reported within today to 893.

Accordingly, this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in Sri Lanka to 518,775.

47,726 coronavirus infected patients are currently under medical care and home-based care across the island while total recoveries stands at 458,085.

The death toll due to the virus meanwhile has risen to 12,964.