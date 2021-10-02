COVID vaccinations for children with co-morbidities in 9 districts today

COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Ministry of Health are carried on in many areas across the island today (October 02).

Accordingly, Sinopharm vaccines will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMS), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Monaragala, Badulla, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Kalmunai and Batticaloa districts.

The second dose of the Sputnik V second dose vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

Further, the first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are rolled out in all MOH areas of Kegalle District today.

In the meantime, the Pfizer vaccination programme for children with co-morbidities will continue at the following locations:

Pfizer for children

Colombo District

• Colombo South Teaching Hospital

• Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama

• Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH)

• Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital

• Colombo East Base Hospital

• Awissawella Base Hospital

• Homagama Base Hospital

• Neville Fernando Hospital

• Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children

Gampaha District

• Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Ragama

• Gampaha District General Hospital

• Negombo District General Hospital

• Wathupitiwala Base Hospital

• Kiribathgoda Base Hospital

• Minuwangoda Base Hospital

• Mirigama Base Hospital

Kalutara District

• Kalutara District General Hospital

• Panadura Base Hospital

• Pimbura Base Hospital

• Horana Base Hospital

Kegalle District

• District General Hosptial, Kegalle

• Mawanella Base Hospital

• Warakapola Base Hospital

• Karawanella Base Hospital

Kurunegala District

• Kurunegala Teaching Hospital

Puttalam District

• Puttalam Base Hospital

Monaragala District

• District General Hospital, Monaragala

• Bibile Base Hospital

Badulla District

• Provincial General Hospital

• Diyathalawa Base Hospital

Kilinochchi District

• District General Hospital

More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.