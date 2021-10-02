COVID vaccinations for children with co-morbidities in 9 districts today
October 2, 2021 08:19 am
COVID-19 vaccination clinics operated by the Ministry of Health are carried on in many areas across the island today (October 02).
Accordingly, Sinopharm vaccines will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMS), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Monaragala, Badulla, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Kalmunai and Batticaloa districts.
The second dose of the Sputnik V second dose vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.
Further, the first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine are rolled out in all MOH areas of Kegalle District today.
In the meantime, the Pfizer vaccination programme for children with co-morbidities will continue at the following locations:
Pfizer for children
Colombo District
• Colombo South Teaching Hospital
• Apeksha Hospital, Maharagama
• Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH)
• Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital
• Colombo East Base Hospital
• Awissawella Base Hospital
• Homagama Base Hospital
• Neville Fernando Hospital
• Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children
Gampaha District
• Colombo North Teaching Hospital, Ragama
• Gampaha District General Hospital
• Negombo District General Hospital
• Wathupitiwala Base Hospital
• Kiribathgoda Base Hospital
• Minuwangoda Base Hospital
• Mirigama Base Hospital
Kalutara District
• Kalutara District General Hospital
• Panadura Base Hospital
• Pimbura Base Hospital
• Horana Base Hospital
Kegalle District
• District General Hosptial, Kegalle
• Mawanella Base Hospital
• Warakapola Base Hospital
• Karawanella Base Hospital
Kurunegala District
• Kurunegala Teaching Hospital
Puttalam District
• Puttalam Base Hospital
Monaragala District
• District General Hospital, Monaragala
• Bibile Base Hospital
Badulla District
• Provincial General Hospital
• Diyathalawa Base Hospital
Kilinochchi District
• District General Hospital
More details on the inoculation centres operating today can be obtained from the official website of the Health Ministry.