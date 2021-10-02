Landslide early warnings issued to five districts

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in five districts following heavy rainfall over 75mm.

Accordingly, the landslide early warnings have been issued for areas in Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts, valid for the period until 6.00 p.m. today (October 02).

People living in the following areas are urged to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence:

Galle District – Baddegama, Elpitiya and Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kalutara District – Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta and Dodangoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kandy District – Pathahewaheta, Doluwa and Gangawata Korale Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Kegalle District – Yatiyanthota, Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District – Eheliyagoda, Ayagama, Ratnapura and Embilipitiya Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas