Landslide early warnings issued to five districts
October 2, 2021 12:38 pm
The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in five districts following heavy rainfall over 75mm.
Accordingly, the landslide early warnings have been issued for areas in Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts, valid for the period until 6.00 p.m. today (October 02).
People living in the following areas are urged to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence:
Galle District – Baddegama, Elpitiya and Neluwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kalutara District – Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta and Dodangoda Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kandy District – Pathahewaheta, Doluwa and Gangawata Korale Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Kegalle District – Yatiyanthota, Deraniyagala, Ruwanwella and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District – Eheliyagoda, Ayagama, Ratnapura and Embilipitiya Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas