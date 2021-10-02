Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says that the procedure to roll out the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka has already been prepared.

Administration of the booster dose will begin in the country once the go-ahead is given by the World Health Organization (WHO), he added, speaking to the media in Colombo.

According to the minister, a final decision on the matter will be reached following discussions with local experts and the world health body.

In the booster dose rollout, priority is expected to be given to people aged above 60 years as well as the health workers and other employees of essential service who are in the frontline of the pandemic.