Inmate visitations to resume at all prisons

Visiting inmates will be allowed again at all prisons from October 04 (Monday), says the Prison Spokesman, Commissioner (Administration/Rehabilitation and Skill Development) Chandana Ekanayake.

The decision came after the government lifted the island-wide quarantine curfew on Friday (October 01).

Visitors are urged to adhere to the health guidelines introduced by the government when arriving at prisons as the pandemic situation is yet to be eradicated.

Further, the prisons department encouraged them to use the e-visit procedure as much as possible.

The Department of Prisons suspended inmate visitations from August 07 due to an uptick in COVID-19 figures in the country.