COVID: 599 new positive cases added to total count

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says 599 more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (October 02).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country to 519,374.

Reportedly, more than 47,700 virus-infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus recoveries reached 458,646 after 561 more patients were discharged from medical care earlier today.

Meanwhile, the official death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 12,964.