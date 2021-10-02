COVID-19 death toll surpasses 13,000 in Sri Lanka

The total number of people, who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka, moved up as 55 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (Oct. 01).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in the country to 13,019.

According to data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 38 males and 17 females.

As many as 38 deaths were reported among elderly people aged above 60 years. In addition, 15 people aged between 30-59 years and two people below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.