Indian foreign secretary arrives in Sri Lanka

The Foreign Secretary of India, Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in Sri Lanka this evening (October 02) for a four-day official visit.

He is undertaking this visit to the island nation from October 02 - 05 at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart, Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage.

The visit will contribute towards consolidating the longstanding multifaceted relations and enhance bilateral partnerships between two countries. Apart from the bilateral discussion with the Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary, Mr. Shringla is scheduled to call on the President, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and the Foreign Minister.

Visiting Foreign Secretary is also expected to visit Kandy, Trincomalee and Jaffna during his stay in Sri Lanka.

This will be his first visit to Sri Lanka since assumption of office as the Foreign Secretary of India.