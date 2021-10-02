COVID: 858 new cases in total reported today

The daily total of new COVID-19 cases moved to 858 today (Oct. 02) as 259 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.

According to the Government Information Department, 855 of the new cases were associated with the New Year Cluster. The remaining three were identified as arrivals from foreign countries.

This brings the tally of coronavirus infections confirmed in the country so far to 519,633.

More than 47,900 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

Total recoveries from the virus infection reached 458,646 earlier today as 561 more patients were discharged from medical care upon returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka registered 55 new COVID-related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Oct. 01. The new development pushed the official death toll to 13,019.